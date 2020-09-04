MYRTLE CREEK — Streets in Myrtle Creek received a patriotic makeover on Aug. 28, but it also caused some legal concerns for city officials.
Stripes going down the center of First Avenue and Second Avenue were painted red, white and blue, which according to the city attorney and insurance carrier, do not follow regulations set by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
"The stripes are staying," Mayor Matthew Hald announced Tuesday following a City Council meeting. "Everybody likes the stripes. We all like the stripes."
Hald said he appreciated the initiative shown by Public Works Director Quinn Pickering in painting the stripes. Fire hydrants in the downtown area had previously been painted in a patriotic fashion.
Myrtle Creek city officials said no disciplinary action will be taken and commended Pickering for his imagination and dedication to the city.
As part of Tuesday's City Council meeting, councilors met in executive session to hear the legal complications that came with the new colorful road markings. According to CIS Insurance Group and the city attorney, the striping is a general liability to the city.
"Although there was only positive feedback, there are issues of liability from deviating from the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control," City Administrator Sean Negherbon said. "There is also the concern that some grants require compliance with the MUTC."
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration regulations, the stripes down two-way streets are supposed to be painted yellow.
When the council returned back to open session it voted to restore the striping to yellow. However, after hearing comments from the public and Pickering, the council rescinded that motion.
It is unclear what was said to change the minds of the councilors. City Council President Bill Burnett did not return phone calls or emails from The News-Review.
While the stripes are staying for now, the city will seek additional legal advice on the color of the lines.
Negherbon said the city's goal is to repaint all road markings each year, but for one reason or another, they don't usually get all lines repainted. Other parts of Myrtle Creek were being restriped around the same time with the traditional yellow or white paint.
Negherbon said the city was not notified that the lines would be painted red, white and blue beforehand.
A group of about 20 people showed up to City Hall on Tuesday for the City Council meeting. Many people were dressed in red, white and blue and carrying American flags with them. Pickering was among those who showed up.
Hald addressed the crowd from the steps of City Hall following the meeting to share the decision.
While the stripes may have to go away in the near future, Hald said Tuesday that the City Council is also considering painting other public structures, such as poles or sidewalks in red, white and blue.
