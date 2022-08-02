There were games, food, and tons of fun activities for all ages at the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival, including a Sidewalk Chalk Contest for children ages 5-17.
After signing up, each person was given a pack of chalk and an allotted square to fill with whatever they desired. This competition was run by the Youth Art League in Myrtle Creek.
The Art League ran a few different booths at the festival and helped involve others in public art.
Jennifer Foreman, founder of Myrtle Creek’s Youth Art League, said, “The Art League is a group that's run here in town to get kids involved in public art. It is open to ages 8 through 17.”
The promotion of children having full creative control over their work is a big part of the Art League.
“It's pretty directed just by them," Foreman said. "I don't give them a lot of, 'Here's what you're supposed to do,' or 'Make it look like I would make mine,' that's not what it's about. It's just about getting them out there and involved in art."
The participants in the Sidewalk Chalk Contest also had artistic freedom over what they put in their section. There was a variety of different styles and content being drawn on the concrete.
“I’m mostly drawing things that I usually draw — like rainbows and stars,” Amora Droomand, 7, of Roseburg, said. “What I like about art is basically that it calms me down and helps me when I’m stressed.”
Youth Art League was founded in Myrtle Creek last year.
“We'll have our first year anniversary and have a little party on Aug. 28,” Foreman said.
Foreman enjoys art and education.
“I run angry tooth on Main Street and it's an art shop where I do silk screen window painting, and some graphic design and illustration. In addition to that, I'm a kindergarten teacher at Tri City Elementary here in town,” she said.
Joining the Youth Art League in Myrtle Creek is easy and free as it is completely volunteer run, non-profit, and free for kids to join.
"There's absolutely no cost,” Foreman said. “We are removing economic barriers to art education."
The Sidewalk Chalk Contest is not the only thing the Youth Art League does.
“We get involved with public art around town specifically, and do things like window painting for the holidays, as a fundraiser,” said Foreman. The club use the money for supplies, snacks and they're saving up for a trip to an art museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.