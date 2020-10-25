MYRTLE CREEK — Four year old Olivia Lamb picked out a pumpkin just her size on Saturday at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway.
She called it a “teeny one” and said she planned to “carve a happy face on it.”
But the Halloween costume she’s planning to wear next Saturday is a lot more alarming. She’s dressing as a spider, she said.
“A big spider, a scary spider,” she said.
Olivia was one of dozens of children who turned out Saturday for the St. Vincent De Paul of Myrtle Creek’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway next to the covered bridge in Myrtle Creek.
Olivia’s dad Travis Lamb said he and his daughter were on their way to grab a McDonald’s breakfast when he saw that St. Vincent’s was holding an event and stopped by to check it out.
He had high praise for the organization, which he said helped him with food and bills when he first moved to Oregon and had trouble finding a home to buy or a place to rent.
“We love St. Vincent De Paul. They’re awesome,” he said.
Terri Day, president of the board of St. Vincent De Paul of Myrtle Creek and director of the thrift store the organization operates there, said about 300 pumpkins were purchased for the event. Most came from Brosi’s Sugartree Farms in Winston and some from the Valdez Organic Farm in Myrtle Creek.
The pumpkins were given away for free to the children — and a few older folks — who came to pick them out.
“Just because we’re older doesn’t mean we don’t like to do pumpkins,” Day said.
This is the third year in a row the giveaway’s been held, Day said, and an important service in a lower income community.
“It’s fun when the kids go out and grab them,” she said.
Kenickie Cooke, 10, visited the pumpkin giveaway with a group of his relatives and friends.
Kenickie picked out a big white pumpkin and a couple of smaller orange ones. He had definite plans for them — especially the white one.
“We’re going to cut ‘em out, we’re going to grab the seeds, cook ‘em, eat ‘em, we’re going to make this one a ghost,” he said.
Kenickie’s mom Kati Steensland said she was happy to have the pumpkin giveaway so close by she could walk to it.
“It helps us a lot. It helps all the kids in the community,” she said.
