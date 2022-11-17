Josh Aries, center, and Jon Ockey, right, two missionarries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk to an attendee Wednesday while volunteering at the Veterans Stand Down event held at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge.
MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Stand Down event Wednesday, bringing together multiple organizations to help assist veterans in need within the community.
The event featured tables from numerous support groups who assisted veterans with finding housing, applying for VA applications and more. Attendees could also take warm clothes, food boxes donated from the local Grocery Outlet, get their blood pressure checked by nurses from AVIVA Health and have some donuts and coffee.
“It grows every year,” said Michael Francis. “We have everything from mental health, to drug awareness, to showers and washing machines. We’re very fortunate.”
Francis, a veteran himself who was unhoused for three years after his return from the military, serves as the Esquire at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, a position which the Benevolent Order of Elks describes as the person who maintains ritual decorum and carries out the orders of the Exalted Ruler, the executive of the lodge.
“Knowing that there are people out there willing to be here for them, that’s a big thing,” Francis said. “Let alone all of the perks and the goodies they get, but just to know that they’re thought about, and cared about, and well-loved.”
Members from United Community Action Network's Supportive Services for Veterans Program were one of the organizations tabling at the Wednesday event. The SSVF program does outreach for veteran support, mostly helping unhoused veterans find permanent housing.
“The process is individualized for each veteran,” said John Disruae, who works for UCAN’s SSVF program. “It really is learning their stories and working through what they’re trying to overcome with our assistance.”
“Veteran’s choice is what we live by,” added Hayden Jones, another worker in the organization. “Trying to minimize the barriers and give them an opportunity to be self-sufficient.”
Dan Kuntz, a veteran from Myrtle Creek who served in the military for four years, was grateful to be able to attend the event, getting help with his application for VA benefits.
“I’d actually like to see this a couple of times a year,” Kuntz said. “But it’s great now with the cold weather coming down.”
Volunteers at the event, from missionaries to registered nurses, were all happy to help the veterans that needed it most in their hometown.
“My goal was to see that veterans got something back from us,” said David Tenchiera, who handed out socks and sweaters to help unhoused veterans as colder weather comes to the region. “They give so much to us, this is a way to really give back.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
