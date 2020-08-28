The City of Riddle is seeking proposals for once-weekly janitorial services at Riddle City Hall, the Sheriff’s Sub Station and the Riddle City Library. Applicants must be licensed and bonded and must be able to pass a background check.
Services include but are not limited to vacuuming, dusting, mopping, emptying of trash cans and cleaning of facility restrooms.
Sealed proposals, which should include the name of the business owner and the business, proof of license and bonding, names of employees, three references, and the monthly service charges, can be delivered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to Riddle City Hall, 647 First Ave. All bids must be received by 3 p.m. Sept. 10.
Information: Kathleen Wilson, 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
