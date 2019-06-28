The annual Sawdust Jubilee is just around the corner — bringing a pie-in-the-face fundraiser, arm wrestling tournament and a fireworks show to Riddle.
Festivities start at 8 a.m. Saturday with a community breakfast at the Masonic Hall. There will be bounce houses, water slides and carnival games from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eddie Rock will perform at 7 p.m. on the Riddle High School football field and the jubilee will conclude at 10 p.m. with a firework show.
Shelley Martinez, an event coordinator, said this year there are more adult activities planned, such as an arm wrestling competition and bingo tournament.
“We wanted to make it really engaging and keep people in town longer,” Martinez said.
This year, the jubilee will host its first pie-in-the-face fundraiser to raise money for new commemorative flags that will be placed at the entrance of town. Guests can throw a pie in the face of the superintendent of the school district or the high school athletic director.
Martinez said many people think the jubilee is a Fourth of July celebration, but, it isn’t.
“It’s a festival to celebrate Riddle — not the Fourth of July,” Martinez said. The jubilee was moved from Fourth of July weekend to limit confusion and put the focus back on Riddle.
The Sawdust Jubilee softball tournament will run through Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full schedule of events and locations can be found at the Sawdust Jubilee Riddle Oregon Facebook page.
