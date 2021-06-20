Riddle’s Sawdust Jubilee will look different this year, as events have been scheduled for only one day rather than the whole weekend.
“The event was cut down to one day due to lack of volunteers and vendor participation,” organizer Melisa Wagnon said.
That didn’t stop organizers from loading as many festivities into Saturday, June 26 as they could.
Booths will open at 9 a.m. These will include food trucks as well as such offerings as cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, fried bread, children’s games, face painting, henna tattoos, veterans booth, Army National Guard and more. They will be stationed along Main Street in Riddle.
The day will feature many traditional Jubilee festivities. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Parade registration will open at 9 a.m.
The arm wrestling and softball tournaments will return this year. The softball tournament will also return this year. Fourteen teams will battle to win the Sawdust Jubilee Tournament at both Riddle High School and grade school fields. This is the only event held over two days, as the tournament will continue into Sunday.
Spectators can also expect new events. After the parade, organizers have added a show and shine car show. This will include rat rods, ATVs, UTVs, street bikes and “many, many more categories.” A corn hole tournament has also been added, which will be held at the softball field across from the grade school.
The highlight, Wagnon said, is the addition of the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall.
“We decided to include the wall this year because of Terry Weakley‘s enthusiasm and willingness to help make it happen. It is his hometown and he wanted to bring it to Riddle,” she said. “We started the planning before the pandemic and are so appreciative and thankful that it has worked out. Honoring those who gave everything is a part of who we are and Riddle has a wonderful group of caring veterans that always sees their flags are out at every opportunity.”
Weakley is the Vietnam Veterans of America spokesman. Four of the 957 names on the wall belong to young men who called Riddle home before giving their lives in service to their country.
Also new this year are tours of the John Bouseman (JB) Riddle house. New owners have been renovating the town founder’s home for the past 14 months and will open the house to tours throughout the day.
The yearly fireworks show will conclude the Jubilee at 10 p.m.
The event usually sees a couple thousand people and Wagnon hopes to see at least that many this year.
“We feel people are ready to get outside and safely enjoy a summer festival,” she said.
Organizers will be following all state of Oregon guidelines at the time of the event in regards to masks and social distancing.
Keep up to date on the event by visiting facebook.com/groups/riddlesawdustjubilee.
