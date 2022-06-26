RIDDLE — The Sawdust Jubilee returned to Riddle this weekend. The three-day festival kicked off Friday evening.

The excitement continued to build on Saturday with a 5k walk and fun run, a community breakfast, parade, car show, fun community contests, a softball tournament, fireworks show and more.

The community’s youngest members also got into the action with a chalk walk, watermelon eating contest and balloon toss.

Main Street was lined with vendor booths and local businesses offered Jubilee-centered specials. Some events were also held indoors due to the weekend’s high temperatures.

The Jubilee ended with a church service this morning at the First Baptist Church of Riddle.

