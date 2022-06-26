Sawdust Jubilee draws a crowd to Riddle for three-day festival The News-Review Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Knox Boyd, 9, of Riddle participates in a watermelon eating contest during the Riddle Sawdust Jubilee on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos Visitors check out a display of custom cars, trucks and motorcycles at the Riddle Sawdust Jubilee on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Wyatt Sharp, 12, of Tri City focuses on his target as he tries his hand at axe throwing during the Riddle Sawdust Jubilee on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Christina Vernoy, 4, of Winston participates in a watermelon eating contest during the Riddle Sawdust Jubilee on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Visitors attend the Riddle Sawdust Jubilee on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDDLE — The Sawdust Jubilee returned to Riddle this weekend. The three-day festival kicked off Friday evening.The excitement continued to build on Saturday with a 5k walk and fun run, a community breakfast, parade, car show, fun community contests, a softball tournament, fireworks show and more.The community’s youngest members also got into the action with a chalk walk, watermelon eating contest and balloon toss.Main Street was lined with vendor booths and local businesses offered Jubilee-centered specials. Some events were also held indoors due to the weekend’s high temperatures.The Jubilee ended with a church service this morning at the First Baptist Church of Riddle. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pit bulls attack disc golfer near Stewart Park 'Cat call' leads Roseburg man to point gun at two teens Mystery source floods Green District home Music on the Half Shell opens its 30th year celebration Public gets first glimpse of Roseburg’s first emergency shelter TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Fourth of July vacations Roseburg man turns rusty metal into classic gold Don’t forget life jackets when heading to water Sawdust Jubilee draws a crowd to Riddle for three-day festival Roseburg man helps rescue boaters after sneaker wave capsized boat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.