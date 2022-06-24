RIDDLE — While organizers are not quite sure how far back the tradition goes, one thing is for certain: they are all excited to bring the Riddle Sawdust Jubilee back to southern Douglas County this weekend.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a coed softball kick off party, bracket draw, corn hole tournament and music, and ends with a church service at the First Baptist Church of Riddle at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Sandwiched in between is Saturday, which is jam packed with events — some of which haven’t been seen since Melisa Wagnon was a guest rather than an organizer.
“For those of us that grew up in Riddle, it is super cool that we are bringing back these events,” she said. “We have three things that we are kind of revitalizing from the 80s. It’s really fun.”
The 5k walk and fun run, community breakfast and live music have made a comeback. This year’s festival will also include traditional events such as the parade, car show, arm wrestling, itty bitty bikini and mr. muscles contests, softball tournament and much more.
The Oregon Memorial Wall, which includes four names belonging to young men who once called Riddle home before giving their lives in service to their country, will also be returning this year.
New events include an axe throwing competition and a car show and hot dog feed to benefit Austin Lincecum — a 20-year-old Riddle man battling Nodular Sclerotic classic Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Saturday will culminate with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The display should be seen all over Riddle, Wagnon said, a change they incorporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made it so you could watch the fireworks display from your car, rather than the grand stands, and we spread out our booths down Main Street and separated them out,” she said. “Our fire department will have a first aid station and we will have a misting station to keep people cool. We are doing our due diligence to keep people safe and healthy.”
Main Street will be dotted with up to 24 vendor booths offering a variety of wares, with events held in the general proximity. Area businesses will have Jubilee-centered specials available for guests and some events will be held indoors to help beat the heat expected throughout the weekend.
There are also plenty to do for young community members as well, including a chalk walk, watermelon eating contest, balloon toss and water toys.
There is no entrance fee, though some events do request donations to benefit either local organizations or the festival itself. There is a fee for adult participation in the fun run and walk. For a full event schedule and details, visit bit.ly/3wpRFuI.
“It’s a really good time,” Wagnon said. “We are hoping that even with gas prices the way they are, everyone in southern Douglas County won’t have to drive far to have a fun weekend. There is something for everybody who is ready to get out of the house.”
