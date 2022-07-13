Despite news that was circulating online and in the community, the Tiller post office will remain open as usual, an official with the U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday.
“A notice was put up and then removed last Friday concerning a possible vacating of the premises,” said Lecia Hall, strategic communication specialist for the U.S. Postal Service. “The Tiller Post Office is not closing or moving post office boxes to another location and our commitment is to continue serving the local community uninterrupted.”
Local residents shared the notice via social media and several residents took it upon themselves to contact their elected officials.
On Friday, residents of Tiller found a yellow notice taped to the window at the post office that said the post office would be moving. “We have tried for several years to get a hold of the new owner of Tiller. After many failed attempts, our lease will be expiring July 31st 2022,” it read. “We have to vacate the premises.” It continued to inform people that all P.O. Boxes would be moved to Days Creek Post Office, which is 15 miles away.
Hall did not explain why the notice may have gone up.
“We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused Tiller, OR, postal customers,” Hall said. “The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers.”
The Tiller Post Office will remain open to customers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The P.O. Boxes in the lobby can be accessed any time.
Tiller is an unincorporated town about 25 miles east of Canyonville.
Tiller made headlines in 2017, when a marketing video to sell the town went viral. Tiller had been for sale since 2015, but there had been no serious inquiries until that point. In 2018, the town was sold $4.85 million to Timothy Pham and Global Shopping Malls.
