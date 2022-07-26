Umpqua National Forest received results from a third-party Project Preliminary Assessment this month, officially choosing the Canyonville area as the new home for Tiller Ranger District Operations.
The current compound was built over 90 years ago, according to Alice Carlton, forest supervisor for Umpqua National Forest. Many of the buildings are designated as historic sites, such as the historic house with preserved architecture, an old stove and pictures and artifacts highlighting the compound and its changes over the last century.
Many of the buildings were built in the 1930s and 1940s by the Civilian Conservation Core and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As an old compound, facility maintenance, operation and repair has grown increasingly difficult, a factor that influenced the decision to move the station, according to Carlton.
“This was a business decision that had to do with meeting mission accomplishment,” Carlton said about the move, noting the financial, safety and environmental factors at play.
While the decision has been made, some in the Tiller area are not happy.
“The reason I, and others, are so strongly opposed to moving the ranger station isn't that the buildings are old and charming or because of some misplaced nostalgia for the way things used to be,” Pete Hunt, long-time resident of Tiller, said. “My concerns are entirely logistical.”
Hunt spent many summers as a seasonal wildland firefighter and wilderness tech for Tiller Ranger District.
When Hunt first heard about the proposed relocation, he created a website called “Defend Tiller,” pushing back on the main reasonings for the move. His primary concern is that moving the district station to Canyonville would decrease the ability to manage the Tiller area — increase in drive time would decrease rapid fire response and make servicing campgrounds more difficult, according to Hunt and studies conducted on his website.
“Community members who have seen this disaster coming from the outset are going to continue to be mystified at why county commissioners and other elected officials didn't raise red flags about the move when there was still time to stop it,” Hunt said.
After the decision to move the station, a third party evaluated four areas — Canyonville, Shady Cove/Eagle Point, Grants Pass and Roseburg — as potential new sites. The evaluation weighed criteria, ranking each site including the current Tiller Ranger Station.
The criteria included: the recruitment and retention of employees, improving telecommunications, drive time to the field, minimizing fire response time, reducing impacts to current employees and minimizing the impact on the community.
Ultimately, Umpqua National Forest employees decided on Canyonville, which only scored slighting higher than the other three sites in the outlined criteria.
“Canyonville seems like an intuitive spot if you have to move off Tiller,” Carlton said. “It's in Southern Douglas County still. It's on the I-5 corridor. What the I-5 corridor does is; it allows us to be able to engage and interact with the larger public.”
Another reason Canyonville seemed a top choice is because a Douglas Forest Protection Association site sits just north of Canyonville, one of their key partners along with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, according to Carlton.
The next step in the process is to decide whether the Umpqua National Forest will decide to lease a space for the new station or build and own something new. A build would take between five to seven years and a lease would likely take between three and five years, according to Steve Marchi, staff officer for Recreation, Engineering, Lands and Minerals.
Despite the controversy, Tiller Ranger Station will be moved to the Canyonville area, a decision the forest service officials feel is best.
“The analysis showed clearly that it was best for us to locate some place, any place, in a relatively small area around Tiller than in Tiller,” Carlton said. “So that's the sad news, but it's also pretty clear.”
