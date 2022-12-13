MYRTLE CREEK — It took Lorna Blansett about a week to decorate a First Student school bus for the 29th D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade on Saturday evening. But, when it was time to move the bus out of the shop, the antlers installed on the mirrors were just a bit too wide for the shop door.
"We had to jiggle it through," she said.
But it was worth it as Blansett walked out of the Myrtle Creek Community Center on Saturday night with a "Best in Show" plaque from the Riddle Chamber of Commerce.
"I'm so excited," Blansett said of the award, adding that she found inspiration by looking on Pinterest.
Blansett is a school bus driver, but let her niece, Amanda Maddux, take the wheel in the parade, because Blansett prefers to watch.
Blansett and her family set up pop-up tents with heaters and a fire pit near the end of the route to watch all the trucks, buses, cars, boats and anything else on wheels go by.
Setting up fire pits along the route is a tradition among many who came out to enjoy the parade.
Chriss Brown said she moved into a home along the route 30 years ago and doesn't remember a year she didn't watch.
On Saturday, a group of five people sat on the sidewalk outside the home owned by Brown's mother with a fire pit and a lot of provisions. The group came prepared with hot peanuts, hot chocolate, hot dogs for roasting, apple cider and other drinks to keep warm on the cold evening.
The Myrtle Creek Lions Club and chamber of commerce were also ready to serve the people who got cold with chili and hot chocolate.
"We're always cold and they're always giving us food," said Teresa McCabe, who helped organize the event.
The parade started in Riddle and would go through Tri City before coming to an end in downtown Myrtle Creek. Trucks were parked throughout the city center for about 15 minutes while the drivers went inside the community center to warm up and catch up.
By 8 p.m., the community center was big enough to hold three Santas, two Mrs. Claus, a Grinch and about 50 others who were there to hear who had the best decorations.
McCabe said she was worried early in the day when registration numbers were real low, but in the end everything came together and more than 50 vehicles entered into the parade.
