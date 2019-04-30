Adapt’s Prevention and Education Program is hosting its eighth annual Art of Prevention Art Show 5 p.m. Thursday at the Winston Community Center.
The contest began as a way to empower youth, said Cati Strempel, prevention and education program manager at Adapt.
Some of the prevention messages include, substance abuse, child abuse and neglect, problem gambling, violence, bullying, suicide, tobacco use and general prevention.
The contest is open for any Douglas County student, from fourth graders to seniors in high school. That includes private schools or home-schooled students, and each child can enter up to three pieces of art.
The contest receives about 100 entries each year from all over Douglas County.
After doors open at 5 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Information: Cati Strempel at 541-492-0145 or email catis@adaptoregon.org.
