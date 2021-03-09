WINSTON — Several boxes and food items were loaded into the back of Christina and Delbert Hollis' vehicle Monday morning at Riverbend Park, where the Dillard-Winston Food Pantry found a temporary new home.
The food pantry was forced to relocate after a fire ravaged Church of the Nazarene in Winston on Feb. 27 where the pantry had been located for three years.
"It was devastating," said food pantry co-manager Bonnie Baird about the fire. "It's a miracle that nobody was hurt because we were in that building earlier that day."
But Baird and other volunteers didn't let the fire stop them from helping those in need in the community.
Bernice McClellan, co-manager at the food pantry, said last year the organization helped feed 800 families. She estimated that on a monthly basis they help about 200 families or 800 people in the Winston, Dillard, Tenmile, Camas Valley and Green areas.
"We definitely feel it's important," Baird said. "It's important especially to families with children, and seniors. There's a lot of seniors who need help."
The fire destroyed the church building and many of the pantry supplies on Saturday. By Monday the food pantry had reached an agreement with the City of Winston and the Winston-Dillard Area Festival Association to work out of the building and kitchen at Riverbend Park. Last Tuesday, volunteers cleaned the building and started preparations to reopen as soon as possible.
"This is all God, absolutely," Christina Hollis said when she saw how the food pantry had been able to replenish in the past week. "This is what we've been living off of for the last year and a half. We couldn't eat without it. It's of tremendous importance."
Christina Hollis and her husband, Delbert Hollis, were just two of the visitors to the pantry when it reopened in its new location Monday.
"Any help is appreciated. It doesn't have to be massive," Delbert Hollis said. "It's amazing how people come together in such an event."
Lennia Coonrod was also thankful for the community support for the pantry.
"It's nice when everyone helps each other," she said. "We all stick together. We look out for one another."
Volunteers at the pantry pre-filled boxes with nonperishable supplies, such as rice, beans, cereal and past. Each client would also get baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs and meat.
Community members came together to make sure the pantry was stocked with food, and the Grocery Outlet and Bi-Mart in town held food drives to restock the pantry. United Community Action Network was also able to get additional food and supplies to the Winston food pantry.
The food pantry also received two fridges and is expecting to receive a new freezer later this week. Prior to receiving the fridges, the Grocery Outlet in Winston allowed the pantry to keep their perishable items in their fridge.
The food pantry is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Riverbend Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.