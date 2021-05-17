A Winston group has been working to create an Independence Day fireworks show since 2018.
Now, with Roseburg's show canceled, Winston Area Independence Day-WAID appears poised to have its big moment.
Onikka Nielsen, treasurer for the Winston Area Independence Day-WAID, said the group is planning an all-day event for its first ever show. Organizers chose July 3 for the date because it's a Saturday and because they initially didn't know whether there would be competing events on July 4.
The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks committee announced in April it had canceled its 2021 Roseburg show. The announcement came after the Roseburg City Council refused the group a permit to use Reservoir Hill or the Roseburg Regional Airport. Last year's show on Reservoir Hill resulted in some small grass fires.
But the Winston show will go on.
Winston Area Independence Day-WAID has raised $15,000 to cover the cost of its fireworks display, Nielsen said.
"We raised the funds through the graciousness of our community," Nielsen said.
The Winston City Council approved paying $7,500 of the cost, while much of the rest was raised through can collections.
Community members have dropped cans off at the Winston Now and Then Antique Mall, and then organizers have taken them to BottleDrop. BottleDrop also at times offers 20% matching funds for fundraising can collections and they've taken advantage of those, Nielsen said. Other funds were raised by holiday-themed auctions of donated prizes and through business donations.
Jennifer Lucas, the group's president, said the event will include a parade, food trucks and other vendors and hopefully some live music.
The fun will take place at Riverbend Park in Winston. Plans are for the parade to begin at about 11 a.m. and food trucks to remain through the day. There will be bags of candy for the kids, too, instead of having it thrown out during the parade.
541 Radio will help with the music during the fireworks show, and Jack Holland will be the emcee for the event.
Lucas said the even will follow COVID-19 safety rules, and will include parking for people who prefer to watch the fireworks from their cars.
Even if changing COVID-19 restrictions force alterations to the day's events, the group anticipates the evening fireworks show will go on and be visible from a wide area around town.
The fireworks will go up from the Winston Middle School track. Lucas said that location should be safe in terms of fire hazards.
Western Display will be in charge of the show and has done fireworks in the same location at other events, such as the annual Melon Festival, in the past, she said.
Lucas said she was shocked when she learned the Roseburg show had been canceled, but she said it creates an exciting opportunity for Winston.
"It gives us a chance to show what we've been working on all year, and kind of highlights our little community of Winston here," she said.
Dione Burkhart, financial secretary for the group, said America is changing at a rapid pace. So she wants to keep old traditions alive any way she can.
"Whatever we can do to represent, No. 1, God, and our country, this is what we're all about. Amen," she said.
