A Kubota side-by-side all-terrain vehicle is cruising up an access road to meet up with a cheetah mother and her new litter of cubs.
The woman in the passenger seat is beaming like a sunrise, hair blowing in the wind, filled with excitement to meet the newest additions to "the family."
That family is the cheetah population at Wildlife Safari, which has become the most prominent facility for breeding cheetahs in the Western Hemisphere.
As if they were her own children, Arlene Herbert's cup was full.
"We invited her to come see the new batch of cheetahs. We put her on the ATV, her gray hair blowing in the wind, and her great big smile," recalled Dan Van Slyke, executive director of Wildlife Safari. "She got to see the newborns."
Van Slyke is just one of many people who are remembering Herbert, who died recently at the age of 94.
Through the support of a number of local philanthropists, the dream of a drive-thru wildlife park in Douglas County became a reality in 1972.
Arlene Herbert and her late husband, Milt, were a big reason why.
Arlene and Milt Herbert happened upon Douglas County almost by accident. While traveling south to California in 1948, they made an overnight stop in Canyonville.
The Herberts never left.
Milt Herbert founded Herbert Lumber in Riddle, which is currently managed by their son, Lynn. When the Herberts saw a need for helping employees cash their paychecks — Roseburg banks wouldn't accept lumber checks from South County mills — the Herberts founded South Umpqua State Bank in Canyonville. That venture later became Umpqua Bank (Umpqua Holdings Corporation), the largest chain of banks in the Pacific Northwest.
The Herberts' contributions helped get Wildlife Safari up and running, literally. Arlene Herbert had a passion for the cats, and the safari park's cheetah breeding program would soon become one of the most prominent and successful of its kind outside of Namibia in southern Africa.
"She was just the sweetest grandma you could picture," said Sarah Roy, the park's carnivore supervisor for the past 17 years. "She was just so proud and loved the animals so much.
"When we took her up to see the cubs that day, to give her that joy ... that was a neat day!"
In 1985, the junction of Highway 99 and Highway 42 in Winston was filled with the noxious weed Scotch Broom.
Today, that same junction features a bronze cheetah, which has become the city's unofficial signature.
"The cheetah is not only our mascot, it's the logo on every shirt," Roy said. "Milt and Arlene were such key players in starting a program that is now known internationally."
"We were incredibly blessed," Van Slyke said. "In the beginning, the park was a tough go. We had the vision, but we had very few resources."
According to Roy, a female cheetah is presently receiving ultrasounds, as the park is excitedly expecting its next litter of cubs.
