WINSTON — As the parade came to a close, the community of Winston-Dillard descended on Riverbend Park in celebration of the melon.
“Me and my daughter came to see the parade, she loves horses and we heard there was going to be some,” said Nikolas Karpontinis of Winston. “I have lived around here a couple of years now, but we just heard about the Melon Festival this year so we decided to check it out.”
With kids games and raffle drawings alongside caramel corn vendors and crafters, day two of the Melon Festival kicked off Saturday with smiles and laughter, excitement and community.
Clay Caldwell, the event organizer, sliced barbecue tri-tip roasts and said, “I always feel like I am a few steps behind during this weekend even when I am way ahead, tomorrow we are doing half chickens.”
Caldwell said there’s a big focus on children’s entertainment, but adults are not left out of the festivities.
Winston Christian Church is hosting the children’s games and events for the Melon Festival this year — just as it has the last five consecutively.
“We just like to make sure the kids are having fun,” Pastor Jason Robinson said. “We will be starting the sack races soon.”
At the booth, there was a kids carnival with ring toss, duck pond and spin-the-wheel games with prizes, and coloring and crafts around for children not interested in the games.
“The watermelon eating contest is always a big draw,” Robinson said.
A myriad of vendors had tie-dye shirts and handmade crafts. There were also information booths and activity centers.
“We started doing events three weeks ago at Pioneer Days,” said Darla Denure, artist and vendor at the Melon Festival. “We made everything in here.”
Using wire and leather to wrap stone, resin and glass pieces as well as crafting ear cuffs and rings, Denure and Robbie Queensen are excited to be a part of the festival.
“My daughter said I was getting old and had been working too hard for too long and I needed to start making jewelry,” Queensen said. “I do real estate for Re/Max, but this is my hobby.”
The Winston Dillard Melon Festival is free to people of all ages and has something for everyone, especially if you have a soft spot in your heart for melons.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.