WINSTON — The animals at Wildlife Safari helped Santa on a quest to bring back believers, gingerbread cookies were decorated and holiday light displays were exhibited throughout the Safari Village for the annual Wildlights event last weekend.
Kendell Schulke helped her children William, 6, and Berit, 9, decorate gingerbread cookies while they wore matching pajamas to get in the Christmas spirit.
“It’s really all about being together as a family,” she said.
The event looked like it was right out of a holiday movie with lights, shopping, cookies and hot cocoa. But of course there was a Wildlife Safari twist.
Visitors were able to help Santa get more fans as the jolly old St. Nick danced with an armadillo, goats, a salmon-crested cockatoo, a snake, an opossum and a prairie dog for videos on social media site TikTok to help make Christmas popular again. The performance was done in rhyme and curious children crowded in front of the stage to see the show.
Inside the cheetah enclosure, KJ and Rhino unwrapped presents and played with each other and their handlers.
People were able to check in on the large and small creatures that live at the Safari Village and its petting zoo. Some of the other animals that live in the drive-through portion of the safari park, such as elephants and giraffes, were represented in light displays.
