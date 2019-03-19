Shirley Rummel and Robert Zuver were honored with the First Citizen awards at the Winston Area Chamber of Commerce First Citizen Banquet on Monday night.
The chamber used the dinner to look at its past, present and future by honoring community members who have supported the area for decades, hearing from two people who grew up in the area, left and came back, and awarding two high school students with the Future First Citizen scholarships.
Last year’s female First Citizen, Marlys Hobson, presented the award to Rummel who was not in attendance.
“Wherever you find her, you will be met with a smile and a warmth that invites you into her life — a life of purpose and meaning,” Hobson said.
Lester Harp who was last year’s male First Citizen presented the award to Zuver. He listed a series of commitments from the Wildlife Safari to Relay for Life, to the Melon Festival and Saving Grace. Zuver stood and gave a short acceptance speech that called for everyone to volunteer in at least one place in their community.
“Any volunteer group has a hard time getting volunteers nowadays," Zuver said. "Just go to one. It isn't just volunteering that you give, but you get back. I have so many friends I met over the last few years that are still friends. You get back as much as you give."
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller introduced Kelsey Alberding and Hunter Ledbetter as the Future First Citizen scholarship award winners.
Alberding and Ledbetter thanked the attendees for being supportive community members and giving them financial assistance to pursue their dreams. Alberding plans on studying diagnostic medical imaging to become an ultrasound tech and Ledbetter plans on studying computer engineering technology.
Dick and Mo Nichols were awarded the Mclellan award for their commitment to building unity and quality in the community.
The SouthRiver Community Health Center was given the Humanitarian Award for providing primary care, addictions treatment, behavioral health care and prevention service to the community and making a specific effort to care for the marginalized community members.
The Civic Award was giving to Grocery Outlet owners Dean and Jeannie Thiessen for their support for the community with fundraisers, donations and events to give back to the area.
Master of Ceremonies and chamber board member Mike Winters said he was pleased with the turnout since the banquet was moved twice due to the snow the week of Feb. 25.
