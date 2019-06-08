Winston City Council has scheduled a workshop to discuss marijuana retail shops at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider the possibility of changing the city’s retail store buffer requirements.
After recreational marijuana was legalized statewide in 2014, the city implemented laws dictating where the shops could open that were more stringent that the state’s requirements.
State law requires shops to open within commercial zones. They also must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, daycares and other dispensaries.
Winston added to those buffers by prohibiting shops within 500 feet of churches and within 200 feet of residential and parks/public reserve zoned properties. No marijuana shops have opened in the city as a result of the city’s buffers, because the small number of properties that would be available are already occupied, according to City Manager Mark Bauer.
Bauer said he hopes anyone considering opening a retail shop as well as any concerned citizens will attend the meeting and provide comments.
“This is a way for us to consider other ways to generate money for the city that doesn’t come from all citizens,” Bauer said.
He said the city might be losing out on revenue because people in Winston only need to drive to Roseburg to purchase marijuana.
In April, the Sutherlin City Council considered repealing its marijuana retail ban after discussing similar revenue concerns. After city staff collected information about how much revenue the city could receive and what impact a repeal would have on the city, the City Council decided to keep the ban in place. Councilors said if voters want to repeal the ban, they can put a measure on a future ballot.
