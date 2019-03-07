WINSTON — So much debris came down during the recent snowstorm that a crew and a chipper from the city of Winston has been chipping trees and limbs left on the ground in city.
The crew started on Monday and was expected to go the entire week. Residents were told to bring the debris to the street at no extra cost.
Winston Public Works Superintendent Andy Howell said it was a way to give back to the community.
“We’re just trying to help the folks out and give back to the community a little bit,” he said.
Howell said his department talked early on about a plan to deal with the expected mess.
“The city manager was all on board with it and gave us the green light to proceed,” Howell said.
Howell said the plan is for a week and by Friday they’ll re-evaluate to see if they need to extend it.
The Public Works Department plans to put the chips in their maintenance yard and possibly put them in the parks.
City crews were traveling through the east side of town Monday chipping as much as they could into a truck, but some of the branches would not feed into the small chipper.
“Some of this is really gnarly like the fruit trees, and if the limbs go out, they won’t feed into that so we just have to haul them off,” said Shiloh Joers, a member of the public works crew.
Resident Jim Bohnenkamp, who has lived in Winston for almost 19 years, said he had a lot of branches that came down, and he had them piled high along the roadway. So he was happy to see the city coming into the neighborhood to help clean up.
“I think this is very neat, otherwise I’d have to haul them to the dump,” Bohnenkamp said. “I lost a whole bunch of them in the back. This is the worst snowfall we’ve had and it did major damage.”
“It’s a slow process and I know it does take some time, but we’re concentrating on the east side of town, that seems to be some real heavy hit areas over there,” Howell said.
To help residents get rid of the debris, the Winston City Council voted Monday night to lift the burn ban until April 30.
Roseburg area residents can also get rid of their storm debris, but they’ll need to haul it to one of the four Roseburg Disposal containers located at Legion Field on Northwest Stewart Parkway, the Totem Market in Winchester, Kowloon’s Restaurant on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and at Redeemer’s Fellowship on West Harvard Avenue.
Dori John, owner of Roseburg Disposal, said the containers have seen a lot of use.
“There are a lot of people using them,” John said. “The county is letting us put them in the chipper pile for free and the county is letting people with the storm damage to go to the dump and put it in the chipper pile for free as well.”
John said the bins are only for residents and not contractors. The wood waste can can be up to 12 inches in diameter.
