After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival will return to Winston’s Riverbend Park Sept. 17-19.
Organizers are focusing on bringing back all the traditional events that have made the festival so popular, including an abundance of melons to eat.
“There’ll be lots of good entertainment and lots of good vendors,” Winston-Dillard Festival Association president Clay Caldwell said.
While still in the early stages of planning, Caldwell didn’t have a lot of finalized details about this year’s festival. He did, however, know the attractions he wanted to bring back. These include the parade — which kicks off the full weekend of events — bingo, melon eating contests, kids games, frozen t-shirt contests, men’s knees contest and maybe even the return of the root beer chug-a-lug.
“All the contests are really fun and entertaining to watch,” Caldwell said. “It’s all good, clean family fun.”
Some of the association’s fundraising has been curtailed due to the pandemic, but the yearly raffle has already begun. This year’s prize is a Browning A-Bolt 6.5 Creedmoor hunting rifle. Entries must be 18 or older and the winner must be able to pass a background check in order to receive the prize.
Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased from any festival member, through the event’s Facebook page or by contacting Caldwell 541-530-7862. The raffle drawing is the last scheduled event of the festival.
The public should also keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates as the event draws closer. Start times are still to be determined but more information will be available soon.
“We are going back to the original, going back to our basics,” Caldwell said. “And we are going to do everything possible to do everything we have always done.”
Admission to the festival is free, but Caldwell asks patrons to bring non-perishable foods that will then be donated to the Winston Food Pantry.
The weekend averages around 5,000-7,000 people each year. Caldwell expects at least the same attendance for this year’s festival, if not more.
“I’m hoping for the same crowd,” Caldwell said. “My wife is our secretary and she thinks my expectations are too much. She thinks that with COVID, a lot of people will stay home. So we will wait and see.”
Caldwell also wasn’t sure what COVID-19 safety measures will be in place when festival time rolls around, but he said they will be following whatever guidelines are in place so that everyone can be safe while having fun.
“I hope everyone comes out and has a good time,” Caldwell concluded. “This community and communities all over the state and country have been tied up and kept home. They need to get out. They need have some fun. They need some entertainment. It’s time to start living again. It’s time to take our life back, but safely.”
