Curt Stookey and Nancy Tisdale were named Winston's 2020 Male and Female First Citizens Monday.
The two were named at a banquet held at the Winston Community Center.
Last year's Male First Citizen Robert Zuver presented Stookey's award.
Zuver said Stookey is a longtime friend who has been active in the community since he was a kid.
Stookey has coached football, basketball, baseball, baseball, track and trap shooting for many local school and community programs.
He is a vice chairman of the Winston-Dillard School Board, serves on the Tenmile Methodist Church Cemetery Board, and volunteered for the Adopt a Highway program and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
He's been a 4-H volunteer, delivered senior meals, collected food for the local food pantry and collected food and donations at his restaurant Treats Highway 42 Cafe in Tenmile, sending truckloads of it to the victims of the 2014 fire in Weed, California.
Stookey said his wife, Kerri Stookey, probably deserved the award more than he did.
"I really want to say it is a family process. It's just not one person," he said.
Shirley Rummel, last year's female First Citizen, announced Tisdale's award. She said Tisdale wasn't able to attend the award ceremony because she had to take her granddaughter to volleyball practice.
Rummel said Tisdale is a member of the Winston VFW Ladies Auxiliary, working to brighten the lives of veterans in nursing homes or the VA hospital. Tisdale also served on the Dillard-Winston Food Pantry board and started an ongoing program there collecting school supplies and Christmas presents for kids in need. She works diligently on many committees of the Winston Senior Center, where she served as treasurer for many years, Rummel said.
She plans trips for seniors and brought teens and seniors together to play Bingo twice a year.
"She's a valuable member of our community and always sets a positive example for others to follow," Rummel said.
A Humanitarian Award went to Clay and Donna Caldwell.
Wayne Ellsworth presented the award, and said the Caldwells have volunteered with the Winston-Dillard Festival Association for many years and Clay Caldwell "cooks a lot of great corn dogs to help raise funds to put on our local festival."
The couple also volunteered at the food pantry and worked on community beautification, among other things.
"They do not just talk about helping, but jump in and do the hard work," Ellsworth said.
The Civic Award went to the Friends of the Winston Library, the group that rose to the challenge of managing the local library on donations and volunteer power after Douglas County stopped operating it two years ago.
Student First Citizens were Gregory Kane and Joeda Coma.
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said Kane is a senior class representative and National Honor Society president at Douglas High School, played football, is part of the math, drum and robotics clubs, and participated in the Science Olympiad. He also volunteers for the food pantry, Salvation Army and other organizations.
He plans to attend Oregon State University and pursue a career in neural robotics.
Coma is Douglas High School's yearbook production editor, senior representative and participates in the Science Olympiad. She volunteers at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center and the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other organizations.
She plans to attend Umpqua Community College and the University of Oregon and pursue a career as a flight attendant and an international aid worker.
Host Mike Winters said Monday was about celebrating the good things of Winston and the people who make those good things happen.
"We have great people here, very positive people," Winters said.
Participants also heard a presentation from Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, who outlined recent improvements to the parks and solid waste departments that had been made possible through fees. Boice said he anticipates being able to eliminate the parking fee for county parks soon as capital projects are completed, and that the newly painted and repaired whales will be returning soon to River Forks Park.
He also said things are looking up financially at the county, thanks to fees, grants and recent court decisions that will increase timber harvest revenues that help fund the county's budget. When he started five years ago, Boice said, the county was spending $11.5 million per year out of its reserve funds and would have fallen off the fiscal cliff in 3.5 years. It was a lot like signing up to be captain of the Titanic, he said. But the county's still afloat and last year put $350,000 back into the reserves, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.