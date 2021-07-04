WINSTON — Rockets red, blue and green blasted into the night air Saturday night as Winston celebrated the Fourth of July one day early.
The last year that Winston had fireworks for America’s birthday was 2017. Volunteers had dwindled after that, and then last year COVID-19 hit. But this year, Winston Area Independence Day-WAID, pulled off a comeback.
Attendance was bolstered by visitors from Roseburg, where the fireworks show was canceled this year.
The all-day festivities Saturday started with a morning parade.
Heidi Thompson, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, watched the parade from just outside Riverbend Park on Saturday.
She is new to Winston and said she was excited to come out to the Independence Day event.
“It’s a way to celebrate our country’s independence and all join together and have a great time,” she said.
This year, the Fourth of July feels re-energized, she said.
“We’ve been in a slump for so long. It’s new and exciting,” she said. “I maybe didn’t participate in community events as much before this. Now I’m excited to go be among people again.”
Thompson’s son Isaiah, 10, said he was excited to see the cars in the parade, especially the sports and muscle cars. When he grows up, he wants to own a Camaro.
Isaiah said to him the Fourth of July is about celebrating our country.
“That’s why it’s red, white and blue because that’s the colors of the flag,” he said.
As he spoke, the parade arrived, headed by a police car and fire trucks.
An array of entries moved through, from cheerleaders to go-carts to classic cars and even people giving out free cantaloupes to the onlookers.
Debbie Lindsay handed out melons during the parade. She works at Grocery Outlet, which donated the cantaloupes.
The store usually gives out melons both on the Fourth of July and at the town’s annual Winston-Dillard Melon Festival in September, she said.
“Last year we didn’t get to do it because of COVID, which was a bummer,” she said. “So everybody’s excited about this year. Everybody gets a melon.”
To her, the Fourth of July is about celebrating freedom and remembering members of the military who have been deployed.
At one of the booths inside the park, Lindsay’s grandson Tristan Castillo, 8, got his face painted as Spider-Man.
“He’s my favorite. I like he does webs and I like when he stops bad guys,” he said.
Tristan also handed out melons during the parade. He said what he likes best about the Fourth of July is the fireworks and barbecue.
Samantha Bollingberg, 11, of Roseburg, shouted out with the rest of her DC Cheer team, “Red, White and Blue” during the parade.
“It’s tiring but so much fun. I love doing parades,” Samantha said as she sipped on a sour berry blast shaved ice in the park afterward.
Samantha’s mother, Stevi Bollingberg, said they love the DC Cheer program so much they travel regularly to Winston for it. She said in addition to the historical significance, the Fourth of July is about celebrating with family and participating in fun events.
“We love coming out and supporting our community,” she said.
First place parade winners included Y-4 Racing and Outlaw Motor Sports, whose go-carts gave them top honors in the vehicle division. Horses and animal division winner was Team Underwood. Float division winner was Charlie Company’s color guard. Children’s division winner was Boy Scouts Pack 46. DC Cheer won the marching unit division and Grocery Outlet took top honors in the miscellaneous division.
After the parade, the onlookers poured into the park where food vendors and other booths awaited them, as well as live music and performances.
Winston Area Independence Day-WAID treasurer Onikka Driscoll said she felt overwhelming emotion to see the turnout.
“I’m actually really choked up and I’ve had a couple spells were I wanted to cry,” Driscoll said after the parade. “Just knowing that it’s happening, that it came to fruition and I see people out and eating and looking at vendors and participating in activities. It’s amazing.”
