RIDDLE — Umpqua Cheer’s All-Star team was the first and only Oregon recreational cheer team to receive an invitation to the Varsity Question Championships in Florida, but now team members have to earn the money to get there.
Not only will they compete against the best recreational cheer teams in the nation, they will also need to come up with about $15,000 to pay for their travel expenses to get there.
The team received a paid bid, meaning all their competing fees and lodging is paid for, but the travel for 12 athletes and two coaches —Paige Powers and Shelley Martinez— will come out of their own pockets.
The recreational championship will take place March 13 and 14 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and will feature 220 teams.
Adolfo Pequeno, 11, said he is nervous be excited about “going to Disney World and being on TV.”
Adolfo joined the team with his sister Kalee Hulse, 13. Pequeno said he would do any sport his sister chose, and when she signed up for cheerleading he joined too.
Hulse said she’s looking forward to “do the rides and go there with a team that is like family.”
The cheerleaders will be collecting cans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to help in their fundraising efforts. They will collect recyclable cans and bottles in the empty lot across from the Chevron gas station at the 103 exit near Riddle off Interstate 5.
“It’s pretty important for us to get them there,” Martinez said. “We’re hoping we don’t have to break any hearts.”
An online fundraiser has also been started for the group, a spaghetti dinner will be held Jan. 14, the team is selling hot dogs at Sherm’s Thunderbird Market on Jan. 11 and in February they will have a drive-thru taco fundraiser.
Martinez said the kids come from different communities in South County, from Green to Canyonville, but they’ve been able to come together and form a tight bond through cheerleading.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from or who your family is,” Martinez said. “We’re not just here to make great cheerleaders, but to make great people.”
Umpqua Cheer was started in the summer of 2018 and through fundraising the team has been able to purchase mats, buy uniforms and pay entry fees for competitions. The organization has several different teams, a total of 35 athletes, and practice at the Riddle High School mat room and the Canyonville Community Center.
“Our community is amazing,” Martinez said.
The team that will compete nationally has 12 athletes, seven returning and five new to the team this year.
