Canyonville — Canyonville City Hall, 250 North Main Street, 24-hour drive up. Drain — Drain City Hall, 431 Payton Avenue, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Glendale — Glendale City Hall, 124 Third Street, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. closed 1–2 p.m. Myrtle Creek — Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant, 24-hour drive up. Reedsport — Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Street, 24-hour drive up. Riddle — Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Roseburg — Douglas County Clerk’s Office, 1036 SE Douglas Room 124, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop Box in hall near Room 124: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Roseburg — Douglas County Courthouse, Front of Courthouse — outside, 1036 SE Douglas, 24-hour walk up. Roseburg — Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Parking Lot — NE Corner, 24-hour drive up. Roseburg — West, 1381 NW Garden Valley Blvd, East Side of Bi-Mart Parking Lot, 24-hour drive up. Sutherlin — Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E Central, 24-hour drive up. Winchester — Umpqua Community College, Umpqua College Road, Slightly west of the administration building, 24-hour drive up. Winston — Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd, 24-hour drive up. Yoncalla — Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, 24-hour walk up.

