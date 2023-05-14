Canyonville — Canyonville City Hall, 250 North Main Street, 24-hour drive up. Drain — Drain City Hall, 431 Payton Avenue, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Glendale — Glendale City Hall, 124 Third Street, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. closed 1–2 p.m. Myrtle Creek — Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant, 24-hour drive up. Reedsport — Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Street, 24-hour drive up. Riddle — Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Roseburg — Douglas County Clerk’s Office, 1036 SE Douglas Room 124, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop Box in hall near Room 124: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Roseburg — Douglas County Courthouse, Front of Courthouse — outside, 1036 SE Douglas, 24-hour walk up. Roseburg — Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Parking Lot — NE Corner, 24-hour drive up. Roseburg — West, 1381 NW Garden Valley Blvd, East Side of Bi-Mart Parking Lot, 24-hour drive up. Sutherlin — Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E Central, 24-hour drive up. Winchester — Umpqua Community College, Umpqua College Road, Slightly west of the administration building, 24-hour drive up. Winston — Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd, 24-hour drive up. Yoncalla — Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, 24-hour walk up.
Ballots for the 2023 Douglas County May Special District Elections are due Tuesday.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis reported that 14.33% of ballots, 12,571, had been cast. This is 0.03% less than ballots cast at the same time in the 2021 special district elections.
There are two measures on the ballot in Roseburg; one regarding an update to the city charter, the other a bond for the school district.
Voters elsewhere in Douglas County will be voting for local boards, such as fire, water, school, ambulance, library and transportation.
On Thursday, the election board began extracting the voted ballots from their return envelopes and voted tallies will be scanned starting Friday. These unofficial preliminary results will not be read, or available, until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“The ballots are tabulated only after they are separated from the return envelopes,” Loomis said. “Election officials verify all voters’ eligibility prior to separating the ballots from the envelopes and accurately counting them.”
Election deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday. “If you take a ballot to the post office on or near Election Day, ask them to stamp your envelope with a hand-cancelation stamp,” Loomis said. Ballots postmarked for Tuesday, and received within seven days of Election Day, will be counted in the election.
Some people in the county received replacement ballots with the message that “due to major redistricting, a district on the ballot originally issued to you for this election was incorrect.” Those receiving a replacement ballot will need to use this ballot, even if they had already submitted a ballot as the previous ballots were inactivated.
People can also use one of the 15 official ballot drop sites around the county to cast their vote until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
People who have not yet received a ballot will need to contact the County Clerk’s Office at 541-440-4324.
