For anything considered homemade or handmade, the 45th annual Spring Fair came pretty close to having it all at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

“Southern Oregon’s premiere craft event” featured more than 100 booths of handmade products from local and regional crafters and artisans. This includes pottery, wind chimes, tie-dye, jewelry, clothing, leatherwork, incense, artwork and much more.

Live entertainment included Alice DiMiceli, the Sunny Sky Boys, Marcus Fryr, Native Americans drummers and dancers and many others.

