Lana Rempel, right, and her sister-in-law Heidi Rempel sell decorative, handcrafted wood items at their booth during the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
From left, Sean Jovin and his wife Ricki Jovin and Asher Faber and his wife Morgan Faber, all of Roseburg, check out samples from California based Adams’ Ranch Olives at the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Lana Rempel, right, and her sister-in-law Heidi Rempel sell decorative, handcrafted wood items at their booth during the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Entertainer Michael ‘Shoehorn’ Conley performs at the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Rorie Hoback, 6, right, and her cousin Lotus Hollis, 7, both of Grants Pass, check out hand puppets on display Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Montana Holcomb, 11, of Roseburg purchases a dreamcatcher at the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
From left, Sean Jovin and his wife Ricki Jovin and Asher Faber and his wife Morgan Faber, all of Roseburg, check out samples from California based Adams’ Ranch Olives at the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oliver Champion, 14, and Duane Champion, both of Eugene, check out a display of bonsai trees for sale during the 45th Annual Spring Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
For anything considered homemade or handmade, the 45th annual Spring Fair came pretty close to having it all at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
“Southern Oregon’s premiere craft event” featured more than 100 booths of handmade products from local and regional crafters and artisans. This includes pottery, wind chimes, tie-dye, jewelry, clothing, leatherwork, incense, artwork and much more.
Live entertainment included Alice DiMiceli, the Sunny Sky Boys, Marcus Fryr, Native Americans drummers and dancers and many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.