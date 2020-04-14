Some good doses of rain in the Umpqua Valleys and some heavy snow buildup in the eastern Douglas County Cascade Mountains has provided for some optimism for watermasters around the state.
At the end of March, Susan Douthit, the southwest region watermaster, said the Umpqua Basin was at about 68% of normal. That has jumped up to 87% after spring storms brought plenty of snow to the high elevations in eastern Douglas County.
The reservoirs in the county have been low because not much rain had fallen since the Feb. 15 date when the county could start capturing water behind the dams.
Now, the U.S.Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service map of snow water equivalent shows much of the state at or above average snow water equivalent above average.
Diamond Lake and Crater Lake National Park both got a big boost to the snowpack, which won’t do much good to attract tourists. Both areas were required to close their businesses because of the cornonavirus outbreak.
The Galesville Reservoir near Azalea had been at 25 feet below where where water officials would like it to be when the irrigation season starts in late spring or early summer. But the last few storms have made a big dent in the deficit and it’s starting to fill.
“This is a great shot in the arm and if we can continue with cool temperatures, we’ll sure take them because we’re always looking to keep that snow up there as long was we can,” Douthit said. “And I look forward to another shot in the arm.”
Douthit said it’s later than normal to get this much snow in the mountains, but not unheard of, and it was certainly welcome.
“I’m optimistic, but it is mother nature and she makes the call,” Douthit said.
The rest of the state is seeing even higher snowpack. The Willamette Region is at 110% of average snow water equivalent.
All of the Eastern Oregon regions have good snowpack with Umatilla County in the Pendleton area at 143% of normal SWE and all of the far eastern regions of the state are 106% or higher.
