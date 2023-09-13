A blue table at the entrance to Roseburg’s Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post closed the parking lot from vehicles and instead welcomed all homeless veterans to the parking lot.
Douglas County Wings of Love coordinated with the Roseburg VFW Post 2468 and Roseburg American Legion Post 16 to host Stand Down, an event for homeless and at-risk veterans.
Stand Down is a nationwide event, hosted independently of the Department of Veterans Affairs, that provides homeless or at risk-veterans with food, dental, legal, housing, veterinarian and other basic necessities they might need.
“We have vendors who I haven’t ever seen before, and that’s great,” Douglas County Wings of Love president and organizer of the event Carol Hunt said. “About 90% of the people out there are vets, from the VA and are offering their services. Everybody here has something to offer to the veterans.”
Tables included representatives from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Douglas County’s Legal Aid Services of Oregon, Veterans’ Employment Services, the Umpqua Valley Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Associated of America, Mercy Medical Center, For the Love of Paws, Tools4Troops and others. For the Love of Paws offered free veterinarian services. There were also multiple tables of donated clothes for those who need clothes, a table with free haircuts and a hot lunch of hamburgers, beans, refreshments and more.
“The VFW opened the doors for us to hold the event here,” Hunt said. “We’re also testing it out to see if we want to do it again here next year.” She said that this is probably the fifth year hosting a stand down, but it is the first year back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those at the Stand Down hoped for more veterans to show up, but were glad to be able to help those who did show. Hunt estimated about 30 to 50 people showed up.
“They used to be at the VA, but the VA doesn’t allow Stand Downs on their property anymore, but that’s a nationwide thing,” U.S. Army veteran Larry Hill said. Hill is the District 9 Commander for the American Legion in Roseburg. “We usually got more people there because that’s where they would hang out.”
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
