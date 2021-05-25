A Roseburg man missing for 17 days in the Twin Lakes area near Toketee was found safe Sunday.
Harry Burleigh, 69, had gone to the area for an overnight camping and fishing trip in the Twin Lakes area, but one wrong turn led to a nearly three-week-long search and rescue mission.
Sunday, a group of searchers from Jackson County Search and Rescue were returning to their base at the Twin Lakes trailhead when they called out to Burleigh and he responded.
After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69-year-old Harry Burleigh was found alive Sunday, accord…
“He was very thankful to have been found,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brad O’Dell said Tuesday morning. “One of the searchers said, ‘If anybody wants a hug, Mr. Burleigh is handing them out for free.’”
Details are still emerging about Burleigh’s time in the woods as he is recuperating at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that Burleigh was receiving care as of Tuesday morning, but declined to provide an update on his condition.
IDLEYLD PARK — People searching for a missing man in the Calf Creek area found a makeshift s…
“He had indicated he had started to hike in, but lost the trail somewhere along the way and never made it to the lakes at all,” O’Dell said, relaying information he had received from those who had had contact with Burleigh. “Before he knew it, it was nightfall.”
On May 16, searchers located a makeshift shelter and a fishing tackle box they identified as belonging to Burleigh. They left Burleigh some supplies, a lighter, asked Burleigh to start a fire, and left a note that said “we will be back tomorrow to get you.”
Finding out what happened was not the top priority for the sheriff’s office when they found Burleigh, O’Dell said. Instead, the focus was to get him safely out of the woods and to the hospital.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues searching for Roseburg man reported missing in Toketee area
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue is continuing its search for a Roseburg …
“There are a lot of details we’re anxious to find out as well,” O’Dell said. “This was a wonderful outcome and what we were hoping for. Statistically, it did not seem probable.”
O’Dell said the phone call from Douglas County Search and Rescue Deputy Dave Ward to Burleigh’s wife, Stacy, was very joyous.
“Everybody at that point was starting to grow very concerned,” O’Dell said. “Nobody had lost hope but it was starting to become a very big concern. When she got that phone call, it was just a huge relief.”
Search and rescue teams from nine Oregon counties, three California counties and various other agencies — including the United States Forest Service and Wolf Creek Job Corps Hotshots — assisted in the search for Burleigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.