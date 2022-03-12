A section of construction fence with a banner announcing the future home of In-N-Out Burger rests on its side at the construction site of the future restaurant in the 2800 block of Northwest Aviation Drive on Saturday.
Damaging wind gusts leveled construction fences, tore up election campaign signs and dropped multiple trees and power lines onto roadways throughout Douglas County.
As of 6 p.m., more than 1,250 Pacific Power customers were without electricity in the Green and Winston areas. At Roseburg Regional Airport, the highest wind gust reached 39 mph on Saturday afternoon.
Heavy rain and wind continued Saturday evening. Police and fire crews continued to respond to numerous reports of damage, including trees into homes, blown transformers and a report of a sign that blew off a business in downtown Roseburg.
On Saturday evening, Oregon Department of Transportation advised travelers in southern Oregon to expect snow, high winds and cold weather conditions on routes through mountain passes over the next 24 hours. Snow may accumulate up to 10 inches at high altitudes. Consider using alternate routes.
For those who must travel, bring tire chains and pack cold weather clothing. Slow down, give other vehicles space, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.
Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.
