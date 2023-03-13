Considering that as a teenager, Ryan Shipley had the chance to go down a road with guys who were “kind of questionable with law enforcement,” his eventual life journey went in a totally different direction.
Now 46, U.S. Army Colonel Ryan Shipley is all about structure and discipline. He was recently named the communications officer (G6) of the Intelligence and Security Command. He’s based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, but supervises hundreds of personnel around the world in communications and travels to U.S. military bases in other countries.
“I handle communications for the Army Intelligence and Security Command with a group of extremely talented men and women,” Shipley explained, adding that much of the job involves sensitive information. “I love what I’m doing. It’s a very important mission for the nation and is extremely challenging.”
Shipley faced a different set of challenges back in his days at Roseburg High School. For a time, he made some poor decisions and associations, but he came to realize he needed some structure in his life. The JROTC program at Roseburg High and its dedicated instructors helped to set him on a different path.
Shipley said for the foreseeable future, he’s right where he wants to be.
“The U.S. Army has provided me with amazing opportunities to travel the world, learn technical skills I’d never even considered and a great living while serving my nation. While the challenge isn’t for everyone, I hope this story inspires others back in the ‘Burg to ‘Be All They Can Be.’”
On Feb. 1, 2022, at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., Shipley was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel. Sharing the moment with Ryan at the ceremony were his parents, Larry and Janet Shipley of Roseburg, his daughter Emma Brown and his girlfriend Jennifer Speakman.
“Being a colonel represents sacrifice, selfless service, dedication to duty, a lifetime of commitment to my country,” the career soldier said.
Shipley graduated from Roseburg High in 1994 and from Umpqua Community College in 1996. While at UCC, he joined the Oregon National Guard. His interest at the time was in corrections and law enforcement.
His next stop was Western Oregon University. He attended on a ROTC scholarship and earned a degree in corrections in 1998. He also earned Distinguished Military Graduate honors and was commissioned into the infantry that year.
His commitment to the Army has taken Shipley to numerous U.S. forts for training in different terrains and up in the air as a paratrooper. He’s been deployed multiple times in peacekeeping operations, including to Egypt and Kosovo. He’s been in Italy with the Southern European Task Force, helping to train soldiers for combat. He’s spent many months in hazardous areas and combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, taking hostile fire and returning fire.
“I knew I wanted to be the one over there and not have someone serve in my place,” said Shipley who was a brigade battle captain with the 173rd Airborne in Kirkuk, Iraq. “I wanted to be on the front lines. Combat is not going to sway me at all. This is what we’re trained to do.”
After returning to Italy from Iraq, Shipley took command of a company of 120 paratroopers. They began training for a deployment to Afghanistan.
“Every single day is a proving ground when leading men and women, our nation’s most important treasure,” he said.
He admits that his duties worried his parents, but adds that they were supportive knowing he was doing what he wanted to do. Neither Larry nor Janet Shipley are veterans, but other members of their families did serve.
“Why would you jump out of a perfectly good airplane?” said Janet Shipley. “We all have to make our decisions and live with them. If this is what Ryan wants, we have to back him 100%. It just wouldn’t be for me.”
The couple, both retired UCC staff members, admit to being concerned about their son as he endured months of training and then months of deployment to foreign countries.
“As Ryan says, he’s gone beyond where he thought he would go,” Larry Shipley said. “We’re very proud and happy he’s achieved what he has, and we’re happy for him of course.”
Before being deployed from Italy to another combat zone, Ryan Shipley was selected to be an information systems engineer. That changed his direction of advancement in the Army.
His ensuing assignments were Joint Communications Infrastructure Officer in Iraq in 2008 and 2009, Corps Knowledge Management Officer at Fort Lewis, Washington, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Configuration Management Officer at The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. In all those positions, he and his staff were responsible for keeping communications systems open and secure.
At The Pentagon, Shipley was in charge of the Joint Network Operations Security Center, the facility that maintains 24-hour communications support to over 40,000 people in the area of the nation’s Capitol.
“The operations center must keep the blinking lights on no matter what officials are doing,” he said.
While at The Pentagon, Shipley earned a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from the University of Maryland in 2019.
His next assignment was Operations Division Chief for communications at the National Military Command Center. It’s located in the baseman of The Pentagon.
In December, 2019, he was named associate professor and in early 2022 was named Associate Dean of Academics at the National War College’s College of Information and Cyberspace at Fort McNair. Later in 2022, he was selected for the Intelligence Security Command position.
“This hasn’t been a normal route,” Shipley said of his military journey. “Every place I have been I needed to be. I’ve filled multiple roles because of my wide variety of experiences.
“Some of it has been fun, some of it has been terrible and there’s been all sorts of things in between,” he added.
Shipley said throughout his travels he’s been fortunate to not be injured or wounded in combat, but he has suffered several injuries during training. Those include a concussion, dislocated shoulder, sprained ankles and sore knees from years of hiking with a heavy pack.
“I’m going to continue in the Army until I stop having fun,” he said. “There are a lot of different and exciting challenges and opportunities offered by the Army. I’ve gone on to bigger and better responsibilities. I consider myself fortunate to still be able to serve my country.”
“We’re very, very proud of him and his accomplishments,” his mother Janet said.
