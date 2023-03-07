SUTHERLIN — A group of ladies with sewing machines set up shop in the back of the Sutherlin High School gymnasium Monday morning.
As part of the annual Veteran Visitation Day, the ladies of the Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild sewed blocks designed by the Sutherlin students, which will be incorporated into Quilts of Valor in the future.
It was the first time the quilters were present at the event, but something they hope will become an annual tradition.
“The students were amazing,” Pam Shoemaker said. “I love being here, it’s a nice group of kids.”
Shoemaker said the quilters will be back at a later time to show off the final product to the students.
Sutherlin Middle School student Joslynn Petrie said her favorite part of Monday’s event was helping make the quilt.
Featured Local Savings
Students designed blocks out of nine squares prior to the event and would try to match fabric to bring their designs to live.
Quilts of Valor are made of red, white and blue fabric and given to service members or veterans touched by war, as part of a nationwide organization.
During Monday’s event squares were laid out on a table — in all the different ways those three colors may be used in a quilt.
During presentations, the recipients are wrapped in the quilt.
Shoemaker had applications with her for veterans who were interested in getting one of the quilts, or nominating others.
The Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild is hosting the 38th annual Quilt Show “Seams Like Home” from April 28-30 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. A Quilts of Valor presentation is scheduled to take place April 29 as part of the show.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.