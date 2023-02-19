In the wake of Second Mile child sex abuse scandal, about 11 years ago, when The Second Mile’s founder Jerry Sandusky was convicted of 45 charges of child sex crimes, the Ford Family Foundation board of directors began to worry about what preventions were in place to protect Oregon children.
After a few years of research, the foundation realized there were no organizations working on a state level to protect children from sex abuse — especially children from rural communities. With this find, and a $500,000 commitment, the Protect Our Children project was born.
Protect Our Children is “a concerted effort to reduce child sexual abuse, change conditions that perpetuate it, and transform norms that thwart help-seeking.” It partners with other organizations to offer sexual abuse awareness training. Specifically, Protect Our Children offers a program called “Stewards of Children,” created by South Carolina nonprofit Darkness to Light.
“It was supposed to be a three year project,” Protect Our Children coordinator Mary Ratliff said. “It was ‘let’s see what happens if we can train 5% (of people) in these communities’ and then there was just such a need and such an explosion of interest that they decided we need to keep going.”
Seven years later, the fruits of this project’s work are coming to light with a rural child abuse prevention impact study. According to the study’s summary, this “is the first rural-focused pre-post and random-selection comparative statewide evaluation of child sexual abuse prevention programming.”
Officially called the “Protect Our Children Mobilizing Oregon Communities to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse: A Seven-Year Impact Report,” it aims to measure the impact of the Protect Our Children program. The Ford Family Foundation partnered with The Center for the Prevention of Abuse and Neglect (CPAN) in 2014 to begin a developmental evaluation. The evaluation mixes data collected from trainees, program implementers, community partners and “a random selection of rural Oregonians with no Protect Our Children experience.”
Data was collected between September 2015 and June 2022. In total, 10,748 people in rural Oregon and Siskiyou County, California — the areas served by the Ford Family Foundation — participated in the Protect Our Children pre-post survey.
Ratliff explained that a developmental evaluation means that the evaluation was used to help develop the project as it proceeded. CPAN evaluators would help identify areas that needed to be checked, but also advised on how to build the project.
“Partnering on a developmental evaluation meant we had experts in the field helping us build our project as well as evaluate it,” she explained. “We just got a lot of advice and wisdom from these experts in building this project.”
The findings were organized into four categories: knowledge and awareness; attitudes and beliefs; behavior and action; and organization and community change.
The study shows a near 11% increase in knowledge and awareness of child sex abuse and prevention. It showed Protect Our Children participants were more likely to know the use of correct language for body parts and their usefulness as a sexual abuse prevention tool; that very young children are highest at risk for child sex abuse; and the specific actions and steps that can be taken to prevent sexual abuse.
This was evaluated using 14 knowledge questions. Before training, correct response scores were 71.6%. After training, correct scores increased to 82.3%. This is in contrast to the 52% of correct answers from randomly selected Oregonians with no training answering the same questions.
Five questions were used to evaluate attitudes and beliefs. It found that after attending training, attendees strongly agreed that child sex abuse can be reduced; believe they know what to do to contribute to that prevention and that it is their responsibility to do so; and that their community has a plan to reduce child sexual abuse.
“Hopefulness that child sexual abuse can be reduced increased by more than two times. Belief that child abuse is preventable increased by three times. Participants were three times more likely to believe their community has a plan to reduce child sexual abuse,” this portion of the study concluded.
The pre-post approach continued for the behavior and action evaluation. According to the study, all participants were asked if they engaged in 16 different types of child sexual abuse prevention behaviors immediately before training. They were asked these questions again six, 12 and 18 months later.
As an example, the study indicates that 50% of all participants said they looked for signs of abuse in children around them. Eighteen months later, this increased to 84%. It also showed that Protect Our Children participants were 2.5 times more likely to look for signs of abuse than randomly selected Oregonians and, 18 months after training, were four times more likely to ask about sexual abuse prevention policies compared to Oregonians with no training.
The evaluation used ripple effect mapping and focus group interviews to measure Protect Our Children’s impact on its partner organizations and the communities they belong to. The study found that participants agreed Protect Our Children positively expanded their organizations as well as helped create relationships with other organizations in their area.
Adapt Integrative Health Care has been the local Protect Our Children site since October 2020. They offer the “Stewards of Children” training to any adult in Douglas County as well as work with other local organizations to spread child sexual abuse awareness and prevention.
“For Douglas County, we really try to look at the full spectrum of sexual violence and really work with our community partners that are doing that prevention work in those topics. Protect Our Children, focused on child sexual abuse, is a piece to that big puzzle,” Adapt Prevention Program Manager Mckenzy Gausnell said.
In Douglas County, 1,600 residents have taken the training offered through Protect Our Children; 1,200 of those were trained pre-pandemic through a former partnering site; 400 have trained through Adapt, mostly through virtual trainings.
“I think that Darkness to Light is a great beginning for people wanting to learn more about child sexual abuse. I feel like the biggest part of the issue is the lack of awareness and comfortability with the topic. I see trainees using this as a start to learning more about prevention,” Gausnell said. “And the biggest thing I see is people taking tips from the trainings to have conversations about preventing child sexual abuse within their families, workplaces and communities.”
Gausnell represents both Adapt and Protect Our Children on a local sexual violence prevention cohort. This group of “major stakeholders in sexual violence prevention” is looking at the environmental factors that lead to sexual abuse and violence as a whole.
“My goal is for Adapt Integrated Health Care to be the channel that provides child sexual abuse prevention resources to our community, families and community partners and agencies. As the Douglas County site for the Protect Our Children project, I think it’s our priority to support internal and external systems and preventing abuse,” Gausnell said. “There are so many amazing community partners that are working towards preventing child sexual abuse and our goal is to be the wind beneath their wings, if you will.”
Protect Our Children transitioned from the Ford Family Foundation to the Tides Center in 2021. Ratliff remains the project coordinator. With Tides Center’s financial backing and a continued partnership with CPAN, the next step is to convene Protect Our Children sites and experts in the state to determine what else do we need in our toolbox.
“The foundation isn’t in the business of running a program or a project. And, honestly, it limited us because the Ford Family Foundation only funds rural. We knew to do a full statewide elevation, we’d have to engage some urban partners,” Ratliff said. “The other thing is there are a lot of laws and conversation in legislation that we could have an impact on. A foundation can’t have that kind of influence. So by moving us out of the foundation, we can now do some legislative advocacy.”
The study showed that Protect Our Children has made a measurable impact on child sexual abuse in Oregon, an impact both Gausnell and Ratliff said is reflected locally.
Find the full study at bit.ly/3Z1Tr1K. Learn more about Protect Our Children and its training at protectourchildren.org.
