With the Jack Fire continuing to burn out around Glide, people are a bit tense, especially with the memories of last fall’s Archie Creek Fire still fresh in their minds.
The folks at the nonprofit organization Glide Revitalization hope to bring some fun to the area, as well as raise money to help people still struggling from the last fire, with a series of events planned for Saturday, highlighted by a night of food, games, live music and a movie.
On Saturday morning the Get ready to Meet the Challenge! event will kick off, the first of a series of volunteer challenges planned for the fourth Saturday of each month, sponsored by Glide Revitalization.
The challenge will consist of teams of five or six people who will work to complete projects for Archie Creek Fire survivors. Each group will come up with a name for its team and create a banner. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt.
This month’s challenge is to build sheds for survivors. Each team will build a small shed under the direction of a construction crew leader. All volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Glide Revitalization will be providing lunch, snacks and water for all volunteer teams.
Participants will meet at the site at 7 a.m. and will work on their projects from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Summer Bash will take place Saturday from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.
There will be food, family-friendly games, volunteer and community outreach booths, a Sasquatch souvenir booth (in preparation for Glide’s Sasquatch Festival) and live entertainment. If that weren’t enough, in the evening after the sun sets the Disney animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon will be shown on the giant outdoor theatre in the field.
The Summer Bash will also offer food, including tri-tip dinners for $12, hot dog or hamburgers for $8, and kid’s meals for $5. There will also be information booths and volunteer recruitment booths for anyone interested in learning more about Glide Revitalization.
Families are still reeling from the aftermath of the Archie Creek Fire, which roared through the area in early September. A nearly year-long stretch of dry weather, alarmingly low humidity, a run of daily high temperatures in the mid- to high-90s and strong winds out of the north combined to cause the worst wildfire in the history of Douglas County.
Nearly 100,000 acres burned in less than 30 hours, and because of record fires along the west coast, there was a shortage of personnel available to battle the blaze.
By the time it was finally extinguished more than 100 homes were lost and other venerable places, including the century-old Rock Creek Fish Hatchery, were also gone.
Glide Revitalization has been working to rebuild the community since then.
For more information on the organization go to the Glide Revitalization website at www.gliderevitalization.com, visit its Facebook page, or call 541-671-0189.
(1) comment
When I tried to access the link provided in the article, the following warning was displayed:
"Warning! Domain mapping upgrade for this domain not found. Please log in and go to the Domains Upgrades page of your blog to use this domain. "
