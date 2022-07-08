Summer is road construction season and Douglas County has quite a few projects planned throughout the area.
Douglas County Public Works is on track to begin its annual chip seal program summer improvements soon. The construction is scheduled throughout the summer on various sites and will mostly be done Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The chip seal program involves applying a protective wearing surface to existing pavement to treat it for chips and cracks.
Traffic may be delayed up to 20 minutes and will be controlled by flaggers during working hours. Motorists are asked to use caution and stay alert for signs and flaggers in these areas over the summer:
- Melrose area, west of Roseburg
- Nonpareil Road, east of Sutherlin
- North Bank Road, east between Wilbur and Glide
- Upper Cow Creek area, east between Canyonville and Azalea
For more information, visit: https://douglascounty-oregon.us/376/Project-Information.
The City of Roseburg is currently about 95% complete on a water project on Northeast Stephens Street, replacing around 3,000 linear feet of 20-inch transmission main — installed in 1934 — with new 24-inch ductile iron pipe, according to Suzanne Hurt, the city's communications specialist.
The city is planning to undergo a number of road improvements as well. On Tuesday, May 31, city contractors began updating 24 sidewalk ADA ramps along Northeast Stephens Street from Diamond Lake Boulevard to Alameda Avenue — the project is 60% complete and expected to be underway until September, causing potential weekday delays between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
From July 11-29, a stretch of Northeast Winchester Street will be closed to allow for a detour to Northeast Stephens Street during the construction of two sidewalk ramps at Imbler Avenue and Northeast Stephens Street.
“We were super concerned about the workers," said Ryan Herinckx, Roseburg Public Works design/construction manager. "The reason for the Winchester closure is we’re concerned about the workers’ safety.”
Two future projects are also expected to begin mid-August:
- Stephens Street Grind Inlay
- 2022 Slurry Seal Project
“The city would like to encourage drivers to slow down in construction zones. Please remember, people are working in these construction zones and we want them to go home safely at night,” said Dawn Easley, Roseburg Public Works director. “Summer tends to be construction season, so it’s always good to keep an eye out and pay attention if you see workers in the roadway.”
The city asks motorists to use caution in these areas. For more information, visit: www.CityofRoseburg.org.
