Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged several storage units in the Tom Thumb Mini Storage in north Roseburg Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Roseburg Fire Department crews responded at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, to the storage facility at 3221 NW Edenbower Boulevard, for a report of fire with explosions being heard in the storage units.
Fire officials said crews worked throughout the evening to extinguish the fire and to conduct an extensive overhaul.
But crews were dispatched back to the scene at 7:09 a.m. Monday morning for a possible rekindling of the fire and a report of smoke and flames being seen.
Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire, according to fire department officials. But they remained on scene to conduct an overhaul and check for any remaining hot spots.
A fire investigator said the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
The loss to the commercial structures and contents has not yet been determined.
Firefighters from the Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were on scene, along with Pacific Power, Avista Utilities and Roseburg Police.
