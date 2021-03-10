  • Video courtesy of Sutherlin Police Department

Sutherlin police are seeking the public's help in identifying this suspect connected to a catalytic converter theft case.

The Sutherlin Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars in a crowded parking lot.

On March 2 at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance video using a Sawzall-type tool to cut the catalytic converters off the vehicles, according to Sutherlin police. The male was driving a light blue or blueish silver four-door Honda Civic with no license plates.

The suspect is a white male with a bald head and stocky build.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise to the value of the metal inside the converters, with some selling for as much as $300, according to Sutherlin police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Sutherlin Police Department at 541-459-2211 and reference case number SPD 21-0233.

