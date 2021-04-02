Sutherlin police arrested a suspect Friday evening in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning in Oakland.
Police began looking for Elijah "Eli" Wallace, 21, after his girlfriend, a 47-year-old Oakland woman, was stabbed in the 300 block of South East Front Street in Oakland shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. Wallace then reportedly fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, driving to the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Sutherlin before he fled on foot, police said.
After a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, Wallace was located and taken into custody later Friday afternoon. The victim was transported by air ambulance to an undisclosed hospital for her injuries.
