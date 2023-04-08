GREEN — Tire pressure, check. Rain gear, check. Safety vest, check.
Sean Klope arrived at the firehouse of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Thursday afternoon in Green, waiting for his chance to pedal with the Stars and Stripes.
Klope, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1986-93 until a broken arm effectively ended his service, is a member of Team RWB — Red, White and Blue — and immediately jumped at the chance to be part of the 4,000-mile Old Glory Relay.
"I saw they were coming right through our town and I said, 'Sign me up,'" Klope said as he prepared his gear for a 12-mile ride from Green to Myrtle Creek on a path which included traversing Roberts Mountain. "I wanted to be the one to take (the flag) into Myrtle Creek because that's my hometown."
The 57-year-old Klope, who owns Shamrocks Cocktail Bar in Riddle, checked and double-checked his gear while Team RWB supporter Amanda Randon of Philadelphia continued to track the progress of the two-person cycling team which was scheduled to meet Klope at the firehouse for the handoff of the flag.
Klope arrived at 2:30 p.m. Jesse Burlingham of Eugene and Casey Frey of Springfield pedaled in at approximately 4:15 p.m., having started their leg of the relay in Eugene.
After a triple-check of everything Klope would need to ensure a hopefully smooth ride, he set off south on Carnes Road, Old Glory flying from the back of his bike, on his way to Myrtle Creek's Millsite Park, a trek he completed in slightly more than an hour.
Friday morning, Klope got Old Glory back on the road for a roughly 25-mile transport to Cow Creek, where he would hand off to the next team of relay riders.
The relay, which kicked off April 1 at the Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond, Washington, is scheduled to culminate on May 20 at the Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball game in Atlanta. The relay will conclude running into Truist Park with a flag folding ceremony. In addition, 100 Team RWB veterans will hold a giant American flag along the field prior to the national anthem.
“America’s veterans know firsthand that life is a team sport. There’s no better demonstration of that concept than the Old Glory Relay,” said Mike Erwin, Team RWB Founder and Executive Director. “As we pass the flag from one great American to the next over its 4,000-mile journey, we are reminded that together we can show veterans that their best days are ahead.”
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, a Team RWB advisory board member, is excited to witness Old Glory's arrival to his home ballpark.
“It’s going to be an incredible moment when the Old Glory Relay flag enters Truist Park in celebration of Military Appreciation Day,” Riley said.
The Old Glory Relay will continue its path south to San Diego before turning east and heading for Atlanta.
