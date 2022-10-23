Haunted houses are beginning to open as the Halloween season gets into full swing, and scare-seekers across Douglas County will be excited about the upcoming events.
The Roseburg Elks Lodge is where the Roseburg Fright Club will be hosting its annual haunted house, the first time returning since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fright Club has been running haunted houses in the Roseburg area for decades, first at schools across the county and eventually working with the Roseburg branch of the Elks. Mary Malone, who runs the Fright Club, said the fire marshal who inspected this year’s maze went through one of the earliest Fright Club mazes at Eastwood Elementary as a child.
Now, after decades of experience, she’s ready to haunt the children, teens and adults of Douglas County for another year running.
“I would like them to be a little short of breath,” Malone said. “But I hope they still have dry underwear. There have been years where accidents occurred. One gal wanted us to take a picture and post it, we didn’t do that.”
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Malone hopes that people in Roseburg still remember the haunted house is here — she says the organization became very popular and successful over the years, building up a reputation for frights — but two years of closure has made it difficult for her to find volunteers to populate the mazes.
Malone estimates that 30 students from around Douglas County will be volunteering to scare willing participants.
“We’re not a spook alley, we have to tell people that,” Malone said. “Our goal is to scare people, and be on the fringe of terrorizing.”
The Fright Club opened Friday, and will be operating on Oct. 28, 29 and on Halloween from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under, with proceeds going toward the Elks Lodge.
The Elks Lodge is not the only haunted house that will be open for the Halloween season, as residents in Winston decided to open a haunted house of their own.
“The Halloween New Bash Party,” which will be held on Oct. 28 in the Winston community center from 6:30 to 9 p.m., will be a haunted house and dance event held by the Winston Teen Center. The event will serve as both a fundraiser for the organization and a food drive for a local food bank.
Admission to the event is either $2 or 2 cans of non-perishable food.
“We want to do a lot of different things to help the teens, and help our teen center grow,” said Dana Greenwald, who works at the Winston Teen Center. “We want to provide a nice, safe environment for them to be in.”
During the year, the Winston Teen Center serves as a place for teenagers to gather after school before their parents return from work. Teens can have meals, do homework, play sports and meet new friends.
“We wanted to do something for the kids that was safe and had family involvement,” said Roxanna Grant, who leads the Winston Teen Center.
Grant hopes the haunted house and dance will serve as a way to bring even more young Winston teens together, as well as showing the community what the teen center is all about.
The Myrtle Creek Grange will also be hosting a haunted house of their own, Oct. 28-31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, with donations going toward the Myrtle Creek Fire Department’s Clothe A Child program and grange activities.
