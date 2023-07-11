Tri City — Over two years ago Shelly Sorenson and her partner were told they could no longer reside in an RV on their property.
Following the notice, they acquired a permit to build a small, 384 square-foot house, on the land, extending their stay in the camper trailer with one regulation: it must legally be hooked up to electricity and plumbing.
Douglas County continued extending the couple’s building permit for over a year, but when they discovered that the couple’s electricity source was a wire running from the RV to a nearby electric pole, and their plumbing solution was the use of a porta-potty, the couple was asked to leave or abide by the regulations if they wanted a building permit renewal.
They received notice a few months ago and have been living at a friend’s house ever since.
The cost to hire an electrician and plumber for the RV were too far out of budget.
Diana Jones and Melody Sherwood, friends from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints catalyzed what is now developing into a community-organized build project — ideally set to be complete by the end of summer — dubbed, “the house that love built.”
“A lot of (the people helping) go to my same church, not all of them. But they’re of the same mind. You know, ‘I don’t wanna be a bragger’ or ‘I don’t want this out there,’” Sherwood said.
Sherwood said the county has been sincere in finding the couple a viable option, but the hazardous, illegality of their camper setup wasn’t feasible.
“(The county) came out and said, ‘I just can’t let this stand because someone could die. I’m not saying they have to move out until the build is done, I’m telling you they just need to fix this,’” Sherwood said.
Various companies in Douglas County are contributing to the home build, including Norton Forest Products and Roseburg Forest Products. Norton Forest Products offered to build all of the walls for the home and Roseburg Forest Products donated the siding, sheathing and wood flooring for the project.
“They don’t know these people. They don’t know anything about it, and they’re just helping outta the goodness of their heart,” Sherwood said.
Thomas Little, manager for the Norton Forest Products’ wall plant, said the company heard the couple’s story and after reaching out to multiple mills, they took the issue directly to their owners.
Norton Forest Products enlisted an outside designer for clarity on necessities for completing the job.
“We feel very strongly that this project is very important and we need to work on this as much as we possibly can,” Little said.
While renewing their building permit, Sorenson and her partner saved $400 per month for a foundation — currently being built by Mike Sherwood, Melody Sherwood’s husband, and Jerry Rasmussen, Sorenson’s brother. The couple is continuing to save this amount per month to help afford the project.
All materials and labor have been donated at no cost up to this point — even companies in cities such as Eugene and Medford have been willing to provide a significant discount for products — but there is no backup plan for funding further resources.
Sherwood said the current plumbing installation bid stands at $5,363, a much larger price than expected, but lower than the originally proposed $8,985. They must provide the bathroom and kitchen sinks and toilet, themselves.
Rasmussen recently sold his boat and collected further contributions from his family members, accumulating nearly $3,500 in donations. Sherwood said this will cover the estimated $2,200 to buy tresses for the roof.
“We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it,” Sherwood said, discussing how the project will move forward as they look for ways to pay for it. “That’s how we’ve been doing this whole project, is we’ve been doing it one step at a time and it’s been coming together at the time we need it.”
More information: Melody Sherwood at 541-863-9495 or Diana Jones at 541-530-2970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.