The Ladies Auxiliary of Roseburg is a part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 tasked with aiding veterans recovering from mental illness, homeless veterans and veterans that are in need of a meal.
On April 8, the Ladies Auxiliary group met for a monthly meeting in Roseburg to discuss upcoming events, how to allocate their budget and to evaluate their outreach to local veterans. There are 67 members of the Auxiliary who all contribute to the cause.
The Auxiliary’s efforts include holding potlucks to provide a meal to those in need, an open closet event that allows veterans and their families to acquire donated clothes. They often host food drives where various dry goods and canned foods are handed out.
One of their more successful events is called the Stand Down Event where the community gathers to provide medical services, dental care, haircuts and showers to homeless veterans or veterans recovering from mental illness.
After finding a home, many of these veterans will receive a care package from the Auxiliary group called a HUD-VASH package. In this package is everything a veteran might need in a new home. Fresh towels and pillows are included along with cleaning supplies. Essentially, this care package is the ultimate house warming gift.
“Those are for veterans who just recovered from mental illness, looking to move into a new place or in drug rehab that are looking to move into a new place,” said Auxiliary President Valerie West.
The Auxiliary is able to provide about six of these each year and is hoping to give out more packages as time goes on.
VFW Post 2468 itself donates a significant quantity of different meats to families in need. Every two weeks anything from fresh venison, elk meat and fish are given out. According to the officials, they have donated meat to nearly 900 families, 27 non-veterans and 16 other veteran oriented groups.
