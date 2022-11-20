The News-Review has welcomed a new multimedia reporter to its editorial team. Nancy Yingtao Lu recently graduated from University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where she received her master’s degree in journalism in August.
During the graduate program at USC, Lu focused on multimedia journalism, with a passion for video reporting, data-driven storytelling and the entertainment beat. In addition, she spent six months on a reporter rotation at the Annenberg Media Center, contributing primarily to live news television show ATVN and YouTube channel.
Originally from China, Lu attended the Art and Discovery program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before moving to the U.S. for her master’s degree, where she was a junior majoring in theories of broadcasting and television. She spent six months interning in Suzhou Daily Internal Magazine, a local print news outlet focused on community journalism, where she attended college.
Lu moved from Los Angeles to Roseburg in November, officially starting her first job and continuing her post-graduation journalistic journey.
“The decision to work in Roseburg is a bit like destiny for me with great timing, and I’m excited to be able to join this new community,” Lu said.
“Nancy was invited to work with us as part of our efforts to expand digital and visual storytelling at The News-Review,” Managing Editor Tiffany Coleman said. “Those are two areas where we want to grow to better serve our community, and Nancy has the skills to help us do that.”
In her free time, Lu said she enjoys reading, traveling and photography, and is excited to explore more of the outdoors and have fun in Roseburg.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
