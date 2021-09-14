The News-Review wins 17 state newspaper awards including best story of the year and general excellence

The News-Review won the general excellence award for newspapers its size and reporter Scott Carroll wrote the year’s best story for any Oregon newspaper in 2020, according to the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.
The News-Review received 17 awards from the ONPA’s Better Newspaper Contest for its work in 2020. The awards were announced virtually last week.
“I am routinely humbled to work for such a talented and driven group of reporters and editors,” Managing Editor Ian Campbell said Monday. “Their performance at this weekend’s newspaper contest is a direct reflection of their efforts, and represents a massive body of work inspired by their love for this community.
“Earning first-place finishes in categories like ‘General Excellence,’ ‘Story of the Year’ and ‘Best Enterprise Reporting’ demonstrates that The News-Review continues to produce some of the state’s best journalism,” Campbell said.
“I’m thankful for the editorial team’s determination and am proud to know they represent Douglas County,” he said.
Carroll’s first-place award for best story of the year was for his story about Janice Marie Rose, a local homeless woman who died in January 2020 under the Washington Avenue Bridge.
“When I learned that a woman named Janice Marie Rose had died alone, wet and cold, under a bridge, I was determined to find out as much as I could about her,” Carroll said Monday. “I feel fortunate that I was able to share her story with readers, tragic as it was. And I’m honored that her story was judged to be the best story in the state in 2020.”
Carroll also won first-place awards for best writing for his story about the late Chuck McCullum of Chuck’s Texaco, best government coverage for his story about former City Councilor Ashley Hicks, best local column, and best coverage of a local business or economic issue for his story about D.R. Johnson Company’s role in a timber renaissance.
Can they really be true, the stories about Chuck McCullum?
Reporter Carisa Cegavske won first place for best enterprise reporting for her September 2020 story about the combined effects of climate change and fuels buildup contributing to forest fires.
For decades, there have been warnings.
Reporter Donovan Brink won first place for best feature story for his story recapping the events of the Archie Creek Fire.
The News-Review also won first place for best overall website.
Tom Eggers won a second-place sports story award for his story about Troy Polamalu’s ascension to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Troy Polamalu’s ascension to the Pro Football Hall of Fame kicked off in Douglas County.
Other second-place wins included reporter Sanne Godfrey for best educational coverage and Scott Carroll for best spot news coverage for “Out of space,” and best feature story for his story about Rose’s death.
The News-Review Editorial Board also took second place for best editorial.
Photographer Michael Sullivan won third place for best feature photo for “Umpqua Sweets transformed by fire.”
Designer Noah Ripley won third place for best graphics for “What areas of the county are affected most?” and Scott Carroll won third place for best personality feature for his story about McCullum.
Congrats for succeeding in a really really tough business. Great selection of award winning stories. Well done. Now start covering our local coronavirus dilemma better.
Congratulations!
Well-deserved.
Everybody: local papers are a foundation of democracy. Subscribe, already.
Congratulations. Stories have been really exceptionally done this year.
