More than two dozen friends gathered Sunday at the Fir Grove Park soccer complex as they have most every week for a game of Ultimate Frisbee. Despite the threat of inclement weather, they competed for nearly two hours before finally stopping for the day. For those interested in joining them, it’s a safe bet they will be back on the field this Sunday as well. For more information, visit the Roseburg Ultimate Frisbee!! Facebook page

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

whizbang
whizbang

From the always reliable source Wikipedia: "The term Frisbee, often used to generically describe all flying discs, is a registered trademark of the Wham-O toy company, and thus the sport is not formally called "ultimate Frisbee", though this name is still in common casual use." Nonetheless, Ultimate is an exciting, fast-paced sport that actually has a professional league... see www.theaudl.com, or see some of last year's highlights on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdBE9fs7Eh4

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.