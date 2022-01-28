The Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock will reopen a month ahead of schedule, according to an announcement from the Douglas County Parks Department. 

The dock was originally closed for public use at the start of the year to undergo infrastructure repairs and annual maintenance. Crews originally forecasted repairs to take until late February. 

Due to favorable weather conditions, crews were able to speed up all repairs and maintenance, allowing them to finish a month ahead of schedule. 

Beginning Jan. 29, visitors will be able to return to the recreational area. 

The dock is located at 936 Salmon Harbor Drive in Windy Cove County Park in Winchester Bay.

Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

