SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin Police released information about the recent arrest of the third suspect in an identify-theft case.
Captain Kurt Sorenson said on March 8, Sutherlin police began an investigation into the theft of a wallet from an unlocked car in the 100 block of East First Avenue. Sorenson said a card from that wallet was later used to make purchases at several locations in the county.
On April 26, 44-year old Summer Higgins, of Sutherlin, and 33-year old Lisa Kisling, of Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, unlawful possession of a personal ID device, computer crime and second-degree theft.
On May 2, 43-year old Robert Bryant, of Sutherlin, was arrested on charges of identity theft, unlawful possession of a personal ID device, computer crime and second-degree theft. Sorenson said at the time Bryant was detained, he was allegedly in possession of seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Additional charges of unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of meth were added along with possession of a restricted weapon. That was because Bryant was suspected of possessing a restricted knife.
Sorenson said SPD would like to remind people not to leave valuables in unsecured vehicles.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
