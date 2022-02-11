Nothing says “I love you” more than flowers, chocolate and axes.
But seriously.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Diane Schumacker, owner of Parkside Flowers & Gifts, prepares a series of bouquets full of shades of pink, red and white. While supply chain shortages and back-logged orders continue to make it challenging to know what flowers will be in stock, the locally owned business has devised a strategy to counteract this during one of its busiest holidays.
“We sell a concept,” she said. “You want a Valentine’s mix, we will give you Valentine colors.”
Even though people may not know what flowers may be included in the bouquet, they will still walk away with something full of that Valentine’s Day energy and look, Schumacker said. This strategy allows the shop to remain less dependent on flower availability and has been well received by customers, she said.
In addition, the shop will make sure to have pre-arranged bouquets available in front display cases this Monday for anyone who may need a last-minute pick-up.
Over at Umpqua Sweets & Treats, this remains one of the shop’s busiest weeks of the year with a lot of people coming in for truffles and other sweets, said Mandi Dolan, co-owner of the shop. For anyone interested in making the holiday extra sweet, the last day to pre-order chocolate-dipped strawberries and mini-cheesecakes will be the end of the day on Friday.
This Valentine’s Day will also include a twist on the traditional flowers and chocolate as Cupid ditches his arrows for axes.
Laurie Sims, co-owner of Blade Axe House, wanted to offer something different to all the couples and single people of Roseburg. This Saturday, the business will host a singles night from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m., which will include rounds of speed dating, games, food and ax throwing.
“You know, there’s not a whole lot to do around town,” Sims said, “And when you’re single and you want to meet somebody, you don’t want to just go to a bar.”
The singles night is nearly sold out, Sims said.
Sims said they created a ticket giveaway opportunity, allowing couples to submit their stories of love for three categories: worst proposals, love at first sight and best love story. It was entertaining to read all the submissions, Sims said. For the bad proposals category — the most popular — 50 people sent in their stories of proposals gone wrong with the winner’s story involving a dirty diaper at a rest stop.
The couples event, which is nearly booked, will take place on Monday from 4-9 p.m. and will include sweets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.