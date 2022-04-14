A three-vehicle crash near the milepost 120 off-ramp and Highway 99 South reportedly sent at least three people to the hospital with injuries on Thursday.

One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle at the scene of the accident, reported shortly before 2 p.m.

No other details were available at this time.

Story will be updated.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

