Three-car crash sends at least three to the hospital The News-Review Apr 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Firefighters prepare to extricate a woman at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the milepost 120 off-ramp and Highway 99 South. Mike Henneke/The News-Review Douglas County Sheriff's deputy Ryan Cross directs traffic at the scene of a three-car crash near the intersection of Highway 99 South and the milepost 120 off-ramp shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Mike Henneke/The News-Review Firefighters work at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the milepost 120 on-ramp and Highway 99 South on Thursday. Mike Henneke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A three-vehicle crash near the milepost 120 off-ramp and Highway 99 South reportedly sent at least three people to the hospital with injuries on Thursday.One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle at the scene of the accident, reported shortly before 2 p.m.No other details were available at this time.Story will be updated. Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mike Henneke News Editor Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks. Author twitter Author email Follow Mike Henneke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges After more than 40 years, 'Lime Lady' will find her forever home How Roseburg students saved Arendelle in 'Frozen Jr.' DINT raids illegal marijuana grow in Glendale, one arrested Death Notices for April 12, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Lowell edges Yoncalla, 10-9 Douglas County Female Prep Athlete of the Week: Ashley Radmer, Sutherlin Sutherlin gets past Creswell, 6-5 Douglas County Male Prep Athlete of the Week: Isaac Heard, Roseburg Umpqua Valley Christian shuts out Oakland, 13-0 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.